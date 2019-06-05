Marlins' Starlin Castro: Drives in three
Castro went 2-for-5 with a home run, double, three RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Brewers.
Castro had a big day at the dish, delivering a two-run homer in the first inning -- his fourth of the season. He later added an RBI double, chipping in to a 10-run fifth inning for the Marlins. While the home run was his first since April 25, Castro has swung the bat well of late by recording at least one hit in eight of his last 10 games to along with 10 RBI and seven runs scored.
