Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Earns sixth win

Hendricks (6-4) allowed three earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out 10 across seven innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Rockies.

Hendricks was solved only by Daniel Murphy, who accounted for all three of his earned runs in this start. Otherwise, Hendricks dominated Rockies' hitters, recording his second double-digit strikeout effort this season. He backed that up with both 21 swinging and called strikes, while also starting 18 of the 28 batters he faced with a strike. Hendricks has worked exceptionally deep into games across the past month, working seven or more frames in five of his last seven starts. He'll look to keep that going in his next outing, currently scheduled for Sunday against St. Louis.