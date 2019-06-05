Giants' Steven Duggar: Heads to bench
Duggar is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mets, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Duggar sits for just the seventh time all season, though three of those occasions have come within the last six games. He's hit just .212/.255/.288 over his last 15 contests. Kevin Pillar slides to center field in his absence.
