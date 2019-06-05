Orioles' Chris Davis: Sits vs. southpaw

Davis is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

As per usual, Davis will retreat to the bench with a left-hander in Mike Minor starting for the opposition. Trey Mancini is covering first base in his stead, with DJ Stewart drawing a start in right field as a result.

