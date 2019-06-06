Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Strikes out seven in no-decision

Maeda allowed one run on two hits with seven strikeouts and one walk across five innings during a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

The right-hander was pretty exceptional, as he permitted only three hitters to reach base. He also only needed 70 pitches to get through five frames, but manager Dave Roberts still elected to go to his bullpen in the sixth. This broke Maeda's string of four consecutive starts where he earned a victory. Still, he's 7-2 with a 3.48 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 2.09 batting average against and 69 strikeouts in 67.1 innings. Maeda will make his next start Tuesday at the Angels.