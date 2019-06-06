Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Strikes out seven in no-decision
Maeda allowed one run on two hits with seven strikeouts and one walk across five innings during a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
The right-hander was pretty exceptional, as he permitted only three hitters to reach base. He also only needed 70 pitches to get through five frames, but manager Dave Roberts still elected to go to his bullpen in the sixth. This broke Maeda's string of four consecutive starts where he earned a victory. Still, he's 7-2 with a 3.48 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 2.09 batting average against and 69 strikeouts in 67.1 innings. Maeda will make his next start Tuesday at the Angels.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...