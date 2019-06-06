Leclerc struck out two over two scoreless innings in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-innings win over the Orioles.

Leclerc continues to pitch well since being removed from the closer's job. He's allowed three runs while striking out 28 over the last 15.1 innings. His performance Wednesday is remarkable as it followed a blown save by fill-in closer Shawn Kelley -- his second blown save in his last five outings. There was a sense that Kelley's stint as a closer was temporary until Leclerc got himself right, and that stint may have run its course after Wednesday's game.