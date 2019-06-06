Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Throws two shutout innings
Leclerc struck out two over two scoreless innings in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-innings win over the Orioles.
Leclerc continues to pitch well since being removed from the closer's job. He's allowed three runs while striking out 28 over the last 15.1 innings. His performance Wednesday is remarkable as it followed a blown save by fill-in closer Shawn Kelley -- his second blown save in his last five outings. There was a sense that Kelley's stint as a closer was temporary until Leclerc got himself right, and that stint may have run its course after Wednesday's game.
More News
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Pitches for second straight day•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Will work as opener Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Blames commemorative cleats•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Was dealing with shoulder stiffness•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Leaves due to cramping•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Exits with trainer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...