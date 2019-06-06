Rays' Tommy Pham: Back in action as DH

Pham (lower leg) will serve as the Rays' designated hitter and bat second Thursday against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Just as he suggested would be the case a day earlier, Pham will re-enter the Tampa Bay lineup after sitting each of the past five games while he managed a lower right leg injury. The Rays will look to limit the strain on his leg by deploying him as DH, but the expectation is that Pham will resume his usual duties in left field at some point during the team's weekend series in Boston. Pham will draw a juicy matchup in his return to action with the Tigers starting lefty Daniel Norris, who has turned in a 5.34 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP over his past five outings.