Choi is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Choi will head to the bench along with fellow lefty-hitting lineup regular Brandon Lowe with Detroit bringing southpaw Daniel Norris to the bump for the series finale. With the Rays recently demoting Nate Lowe to Triple-A Durham, Choi looks secure for the time being in a strong-side platoon role at either first base or designated hitter.