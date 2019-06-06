Gutierrez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

Gutierrez drew starts at third base the last two days, but it may have only been the result of the Red Sox bringing lefties to the hill for both contests. The hot-hitting Cheslor Cuthbert will get the nod at the hot corner Thursday and should occupy the strong side of a platoon while he continues to perform reasonably well at the plate.