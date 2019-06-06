Cubs' Jason Heyward: Heads to bench
Heyward is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.
With the Cubs and Rockies concluding their series with a day game, manager Joe Maddon has decided to give Heyward and fellow veteran outfielder Carlos Gonzalez a breather. Albert Almora will check into center field for Heyward, who went 9-for-28 (.321 average) with two home runs and a 4:3 BB:K while starting each of the previous eight contests.
