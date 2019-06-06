Barria was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Barria has struggled in the major leagues this season, posting an 8.16 ERA and 1.88 WHIP with 10 punchouts over 14.1 frames, but he'll get another shot out of the bullpen. Taylor Ward was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

