Mets' Zack Wheeler: Tosses up two homers

Wheeler allowed three runs on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk across seven innings during a no-decision against the Giants on Thursday.

Three hits is the fewest Wheeler has allowed in one start during 2019, but two of them did leave the park. The pair of homers accounted for all of the Giants' runs. Wheeler's had some trouble keeping the ball in the park lately, as he's allowed eight homers in his last five appearances. Overall, Wheeler is 5-3 with a 4.61 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 93 strikeouts in 84 innings. Wheeler will make his next start at the Yankees on Tuesday.