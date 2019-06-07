Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Heads to bench
Schwarber is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals.
Schwarber is riding a five-game winning streak, a stretch in which he's posted a 1.008 OPS. He'll head to the bench despite a righty (Miles Mikolas) on the mound for the Cardinals. Carlos Gonzalez gets the start in left field.
