Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Heads to bench

Schwarber is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals.

Schwarber is riding a five-game winning streak, a stretch in which he's posted a 1.008 OPS. He'll head to the bench despite a righty (Miles Mikolas) on the mound for the Cardinals. Carlos Gonzalez gets the start in left field.

