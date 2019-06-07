Kiermaier went 2-for-3 with a double and a run in a win over the Tigers on Thursday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

Kiermaier was gunned down on his one steal attempt, but he was otherwise productive while hitting safely for the ninth time in his last 10 games. The outfielder's .245/.308/.432 season line still has plenty of room for improvement, but Kiermaier has boosted all three components of it by at least 20 points since May 15.