Moreland (back) was activated from the 10-day injured list as expected Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Moreland wound up missing just slightly longer than the minimum 10 days with a lower-back strain. He'll hit fifth and play first base in his first game back Friday against the Rays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Ryan Weber was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket in a corresponding move.

