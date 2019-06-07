Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Not in Friday's lineup

Martinez is not starting Friday against the Rays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Martinez left Thursday's game with back spasms and will sit for at least one more game. He's already battled back issues on two previous occasions during the regular season and another time during spring training, though he hasn't been yet needed a trip to the injured list. Eduardo Nunez will be the designated hitter Friday.

