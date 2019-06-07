McMahon is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

McMahon will take a seat for the second straight game, though this time with a right-hander on the mound in Marcus Stroman. The 24-year-old appeared to be on the heavy side of a platoon at second base but could be falling into lower-volume role after going 6-for-32 across his last eight starts. Brendan Rodgers will grab another start at second base Friday.