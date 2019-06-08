Heaney (0-1) was charged with the loss Friday against the Mariners after allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 10 through 5.2 innings of work.

In just his third start since coming off the injured list with elbow issues, Heaney punched out 10 batters for the second straight game. The left-hander retired his first eight batters before giving up a pair of singles and a walk in the fourth inning to knot the score, 1-1. Heaney then allowed a home run to Domingo Santana in the fifth and a three-run homer to Tom Murphy in the sixth to give Seattle a 5-1 lead. The 28-year-old now owns a 5.40 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 28:3 K:BB. He'll look to earn his first win Thursday against Tampa Bay.