Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Sitting Saturday
Chirinos is not in Saturday's lineup against the Orioles, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports
He is hitting .214 with four home runs and 16 strikeouts over his last 17 games. Garrett Stubbs will start behind the dish, hitting eighth.
