Mets' Robinson Cano: Remains out of lineup

Cano (quadriceps) will sit for the third straight game Saturday.

Cano returned from the injured list for all of four innings before aggravating his quad injury. He ran on the field prior to Saturday's game and remains hopeful that he'll be able to avoid a return trip to the injured list. Jeff McNeil will handle second base again Saturday.

