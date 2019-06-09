Reininger was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after Saturday's game against the Twins, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Reininger was called up by the Tigers on May 13 and pitched well during his latest major-league stint with a 2.61 ERA and 1.35 WHIP over 10.1 innings. The 26-year-old was demoted to make room on the 25-man roster for veteran reliever Carlos Torres.