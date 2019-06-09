Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Garcia made his third start over the last four days due to the Giants' lefty-heavy schedule. The 26-year-old has delivered two homers in just 17 plate appearances in the majors, which falls in line with the career-best .250 isolated power he posted with Triple-A Sacramento. Garcia's uptick in power boosts his stock as a young catcher, but sitting on the short side of a platoon with Stephen Vogt and the nearing return of Buster Posey (hamstring) dampens any fantasy appeal.

More News
Our Latest Stories