Mets' Robinson Cano: Remains out of lineup

Cano (quadriceps) will remain on the bench for the fourth straight game Sunday against the Rockies.

Cano has played just four innings over the last two and a half weeks, re-injuring his quad in his first game back from a trip to the injured list. Each game he misses makes a return to the IL more likely, though no such move has been made to this point. Adeiny Hechavarria starts at second base Sunday.