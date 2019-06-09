Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Resting in series finale
Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After turning in a three-hit, four-RBI performance in Friday's series opener, Kiermaier's production was much more muted in Saturday's doubleheader. While starting the two contests, Kiermaier managed only one hit across nine at-bats. With a southpaw (Eduardo Rodriguez) on the hill for Boston in the series finale, Kiermaier and two of the Rays' other lefty-hitting regulars (Austin Meadows and Ji-Man Choi) will take a seat.
