Choi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Along with fellow lefty-hitting lineup regulars Kevin Kiermaier and Austin Meadows, Choi will head to the bench with southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez on the bump for Boston. Choi, who also sat for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, has gone 9-for-16 over his past five contests to lift his season average to .280.