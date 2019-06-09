Brewers' Eric Thames: Heads to bench
Thames will sit Sunday against southpaw Steven Brault and the Pirates.
Thames hasn't started against a lefty all season. The platoon role has suited him well, as he's posted a strong .254/.377/.471 slash line. Jesus Aguilar takes over at first base.
