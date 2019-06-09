Hicks is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Hicks will start for the second time in the three-game series, bumping Saturday starter Grayson Greiner to the bench. Greiner is still the presumptive No. 1 catcher, but Hicks has been starting about half of the time recently. His .606 OPS is nothing to write home about, though it is ahead of Greiner's .534 mark.