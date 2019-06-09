The Astros optioned Guduan to Triple-A Round Rock ahead of Sunday's game against the Orioles, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The transaction opened up a spot on the active roster for top prospect Yordan Alvarez, who was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move. Guduan made three appearances out of the bullpen during his latest stint with Houston, giving up five runs on four hits and two walks over 1.2 innings.

