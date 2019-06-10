Jones (hamstring) will start in right field and bat cleanup Monday against the Phillies.

Jones missed the previous four games with the right hamstring injury and didn't appear off the bench at any point, leaving open the possibility for Arizona to retroactively place him on the injured list. Fortunately, the time off proved beneficial for the veteran, who will rejoin the lineup for the first game of Arizona's road trip. Now that he's ostensibly healthy again, Jones, who is batting .276 with 12 home runs this season, is a viable option in nearly every format with weekly lineups.