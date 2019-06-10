Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Returns to lineup
Jones (hamstring) will start in right field and bat cleanup Monday against the Phillies.
Jones missed the previous four games with the right hamstring injury and didn't appear off the bench at any point, leaving open the possibility for Arizona to retroactively place him on the injured list. Fortunately, the time off proved beneficial for the veteran, who will rejoin the lineup for the first game of Arizona's road trip. Now that he's ostensibly healthy again, Jones, who is batting .276 with 12 home runs this season, is a viable option in nearly every format with weekly lineups.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start