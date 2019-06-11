Nationals' Adam Eaton: On base four times in rout
Eaton went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's win over the White Sox.
His overall line from the two hole in the order was arguably a little disappointing, considering the Nats piled up 12 runs on the night, but Eaton did his part to set the table. Since getting a day off in early June, the veteran outfielder has slashed .364/.481/.636 in the last seven games with two homers, five RBI, five runs and a dazzling 5:1 BB:K.
