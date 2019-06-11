Astros' Jose Altuve: Nearing rehab assignment
Altuve (hamstring) could begin a rehab assignment as soon as Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Altuve ran the bases over the weekend and completed another on-field workout Tuesday. After Tuesday's activity, the second baseman told Greg Bailey of KTRK Houston that this is the best he's felt in a "long time." If he avoids any issues with the hamstring in his return to game action, Altuve could potentially rejoin the team on the road next week. He was hardly running at all before suffering the injury, and the batting average was way down, but a career-best hard-hit rate portends improvement in that department.
