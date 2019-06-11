Giants' Brandon Belt: Remains out Tuesday

Belt (illness) isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Belt was scratched from Sunday's starting nine due to a stomach bug, and even after a scheduled off day Monday, he'll remain on the bench for the series opener. Pablo Sandoval draws the start at first base and is batting cleanup in Belt's place.

