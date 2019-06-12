Heaney is scheduled to start Friday's game versus the Rays, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Heaney could have pitched Thursday if the Angels wanted to slide him up in the starting rotation, but he'll instead receive the extra day of rest. The 28-year-old has a 5.40 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and an impressive 28:3 K:BB through his first three starts, though he's also already served up six homers.

More News
Our Latest Stories