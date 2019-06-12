Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Drives in two
Bader went 1-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and two walks Tuesday against the Marlins.
Bader kickstarted the Cardinals' offense in the second inning, hitting an RBI triple to push across the team's first run of the game. He followed that up with a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning to bring his RBI total to 18 on the season. Bader has seen an increase in playing time of late, but hardly taken advantage by going just 6-for-30 over his last 10 games. More positively, four of those hits gave gone for extra bases, bringing his season-long line to .234/.354/.438 across 165 plate appearances.
