Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Sent back to minors
The Red Sox optioned Hernandez to Double-A Portland on Wednesday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Hernandez made his first MLB start Tuesday in the Red Sox's 9-5 loss to the Rangers, but didn't perform well enough to earn a follow-up nod in Baltimore this weekend. While he showed some impressive swing-and-stuff en route to racking up seven strikeouts, he lasted only three innings while yielding four runs (three earned) on three hits and five walks. Hernandez will continue to work out of the rotation at Portland and could get another look with Boston if he can show improved control in the minors.
