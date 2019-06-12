Cubs' Willson Contreras: Retreats to bench

Contreras is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.

Contreras will take a seat for Wednesday's matinee contest after catching all nine innings during Tuesday's night game. The backstop, who is slashing just .180/.255/.320 with two homers and a 36.4 percent strikeout rate over his last 15 games, will give way to Victor Caratini behind the dish in this one.

More News
Our Latest Stories