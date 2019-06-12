Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Heads to bench

Murphy will sit against lefty Cole Hamels and the Cubs on Wednesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Murphy had started against the previous two lefties the Rockies had faced but will get a rest on this occasion. He's finally started to turn things around at the plate, hitting .400/.413/.622 over his last 11 games. Mark Reynolds takes over at first base.

