Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: On base thrice in win
Fowler went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in a win over the Marlins on Tuesday.
Fowler broke out of a 2-for-16 funk that had encompassed his previous six games with Tuesday's multi-hit effort, his second of June. The veteran outfielder's .247/.367/.385 line is markedly better than the career-worst production he generated last season, but Fowler was performing at an even higher level until mid-May. He's subsequently seen a considerable offensive downturn, slashing just .159/.284/.319 across 82 plate appearances over his last 22 games.
