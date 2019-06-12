Cubs' Jose Quintana: Roughed up at Coors Field
Quintana dropped to 4-6 after giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks over 4.2 innings Tuesday in the Cubs' 10-3 loss to the Rockies. He struck out three.
Coors Field is never a great place for a struggling pitcher to get back on track, and Quintana proved as much with his rough showing Tuesday. Quintana has failed to pick up a win in any of his last seven outings, going 0-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 1.33 WHIP during that stretch.
