Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Set to join Rays
Kittredge is expected to have his contract selected from Triple-A Durham by the Rays on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kittredge was removed from the 40-man roster this offseason and has responded with a 1.93 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and impressive 55:6 K:BB over 37.1 innings for the Bulls. The 29-year-old would likely fill a low-leverage role for the Rays but could also be utilized as an opener.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...