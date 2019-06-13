Kittredge is expected to have his contract selected from Triple-A Durham by the Rays on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kittredge was removed from the 40-man roster this offseason and has responded with a 1.93 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and impressive 55:6 K:BB over 37.1 innings for the Bulls. The 29-year-old would likely fill a low-leverage role for the Rays but could also be utilized as an opener.