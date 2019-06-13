Cortes was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

Kendrys Morales (calf) was sent to the injured list in a corresponding move, allowing Cortes to rejoin the Yankees just three days after being optioned to Triple-A. The right-hander has made five appearances out of the bullpen for the Yankees this season, compiling a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB in 14 innings of work.

