Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Gets breather
Kendrick is not in the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Kendrick has started six of the past seven games, slashing .292/.393/.458 with a homer, five RBI and a 3:3 BB:K during that stretch. Gerardo Parra will start at first base and hit sixth against right-hander Zack Greinke in this one.
