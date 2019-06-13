Collins was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Collins will provide an additional left-handed arm out of the bullpen for Chicago's upcoming series against the Dodgers. He'll take the roster spot of Carl Edwards (back), who was sent to the injured list Thursday. In five appearances for the Cubs this season, the southpaw has compiled a 3.86 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 2:2 K:BB in 4.2 innings.

