Cubs' Tim Collins: Summoned to majors
Collins was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Collins will provide an additional left-handed arm out of the bullpen for Chicago's upcoming series against the Dodgers. He'll take the roster spot of Carl Edwards (back), who was sent to the injured list Thursday. In five appearances for the Cubs this season, the southpaw has compiled a 3.86 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 2:2 K:BB in 4.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...