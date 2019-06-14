Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Orioles.

The Jays piled up 17 hits and 12 runs on the night, and Guerrero got his share. The rookie has now produced back-to-back three-hit games, pushing his slash line up to .268/.329/.463 with seven homers and 19 RBI through his first 39 big-league contests.