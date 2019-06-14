Phillies' Maikel Franco: On bench Friday
Franco is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Braves.
Franco sits for the second time in three games, something which may continue on a regular basis in the near future, as he owns an ugly .121/.183/.242 slash line over his last 23 games. Sean Rodriguez starts at third base.
