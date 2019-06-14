Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Day off Friday

Manager Alex Cora said Betts won't be in the lineup for Friday's game at Baltimore, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Betts started the last 35 games for the Red Sox but will receive the day off Friday after slashing .234/.371/.401 with five homers in that stretch. It's only the third time this season the 26-year-old will be out of the lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories