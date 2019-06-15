Giants' Buster Posey: Heads to bench

Posey is not starting Saturday against the Brewers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Posey started two games in a row after returning from a hamstring strain but will head to the bench for this contest. The veteran has hardly been in vintage form this season, posting an unimpressive .256/.318/.400 slash line through 48 games. Stephen Vogt starts behind the plate.

More News
Our Latest Stories