Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Exits with hamstring tightness

Mazara was pulled from Saturday's game at Cincinnati due to right hamstring tightness.

The Rangers labeled Mazara's exit as a precautionary, but it's nonetheless worth keeping an eye on his status for Sunday's series finale. The 23-year-old went 1-for-3 with a strikeout prior to leaving the contest.

