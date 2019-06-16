Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Not starting Sunday

Schwarber is out of the lineup for Sunday night's game against the Dodgers.

Schwarber has started the last eight games in left field for the Cubs and has four home runs, but he will take a seat Sunday with dominant lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu on the mound for Los Angeles. Kris Bryant slides out to left field in the series finale while David Bote takes over at third base.

