Frazier was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Sunday's game against the White Sox, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. He went 1-for-5 prior to the demotion.

Frazier is slashing .283/.330/.513 with 11 homers and 34 RBI over 53 games this season with the big-league club, but he'll head to the minors to make room for the acquisition of Edwin Encarnacion. He'll likely be one of the top options to return to the major leagues should an injury occur to a position player.